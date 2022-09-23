HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a multi-vehicle wreck in Hickory, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The crash happened at 2:34 p.m., Sept. 22, on US HWY 70 SE near the intersection of 21st Street Drive SE.

Hickory Police said a 2008 Nissan, driven by Hazel Denton Davis, 84, of Morganton, was traveling on US HWY 70 SE when it collided with a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, of Newton, at the intersection of HWY 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE.

Letterman died from his injuries, police said. Davis sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated and released from a local hospital.

No charges have been filed in this fatal crash as of Friday, Sept. 23, police said.

This investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone who witnesses this crash is asked to call Sgt. C. Anderson at 828-261-2699.