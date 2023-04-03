CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Newton man died in a single-vehicle accident this weekend in Catawba County, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, April 1, on NC 127 near Leslie Avenue.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Troopers said a 1990 Ford Mustang was traveling east on NC 127, went off the right side of the road, struck a road sign, and then struck a tree.

The driver of the Mustang, Kiowa Chenoa Partin, 24, of Newton, died from his injuries at the scene. A passenger in the Mustang was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

NC State Highway Patrol said the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The initial investigation indicates impairment and reckless driving to be the contributing factors.

NC 127 was partially closed in the area for approximately one hour.