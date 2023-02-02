NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newton Police, working security detail at a high school basketball game, found a student with a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun this past Friday.

A Newton-Conover High School school staff pointed officers working at a basketball game to an impaired student around 7:50 p.m. Authorities said the student smelled of the odor of marijuana.

Officers approached the 15-year-old student to investigate. After a brief altercation, they subdued the student and found a gun on the individual.

They found a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine and marijuana.

Officers transported the juvenile to the Newton Police Department and turned the teenager over to Juvenile Services.

The juvenile faces a petition addressing the Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm on School Property charges.

The juvenile is currently in the secured custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and is scheduled to appear in Newton District Court on Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m.

“While there were no threats made to anyone during this incident, this is a grim reminder to all firearms owners that the security of your firearms is not only required by law, but could be the cause of a needless death in our communities,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said in a press release.

Sipe related that authorities would seek charges against the firearm owner or any other adult during the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone that may have witnessed or has any additional information about this incident should call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.