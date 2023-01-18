CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Bentley was driving a compact car and attempting to make a turn from a stop sign when he was struck by another vehicle, records showed.

Two passengers in his vehicle were also taken to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries, Highway Patrol said.

Impairment is not suspected and no charges are expected, authorities said.