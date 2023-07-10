NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist in Newton was killed after leaving the roadway and being ejected over the weekend, Newton Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident shortly before midnight near 1700 Old Conover Startown Road. Lincolnton resident Jimmy Hamrick, 52, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Hamrick was driving his motorcycle when it ran off the side of the road and he was ejected, according to the police report. Police believe this to be a single-vehicle wreck.

No other information has been provided at this time and this remains an active investigation.