NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman’s body was found in the woods of Newton Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened near Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street’s intersection in Catawba County.

Deputies say a motorist told them a dead person was in the wood line near the intersection; when they went to the location, they found a deceased female.

The woman is described as middle-aged, caucasian, and has dark-colored hair. She has not been identified, and an autopsy will be performed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.