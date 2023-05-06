CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Troopers say a man has died after a crash on NC-18, about two miles north of Laurel Hill.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5th, law enforcement was called to a crash on NC-18 near Willis Road, the State Highway Patrol states.

Troopers say that a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado was driving north of NC-18 when the car ran off the right side of the road and rolled over several times. The driver, 29-year-old Vincent Skidmore, died on the scene.

Medical personnel say a passenger in the Cadillac had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UMC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton.

Skidmore, a Shelby resident, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, troopers say. They suspect that Skidmore was driving recklessly and at a high speed.

Highway Patrol say that NC-18 was closed for about three hours while they investigated the crash.