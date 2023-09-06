The N.C. State Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle wreck.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Andrew Lee Cole, of Connelly Springs, was traveling north on Zion Church Road near Butner Drive around 3 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road on his 2002 Suzuki motorcycle, was ejected from the bike, and hit a tree stump.

NC State Highway Patrol closed the road for about an hour to investigate the scene. A preliminary investigation cites excessive speed as a factor in the deadly collision.