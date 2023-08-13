HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot and killed by police in Hickory following reports of shots fired into a home over the weekend, police said.

Just past midnight on Sunday, Aug. 13, police responded to a call of gunshots in the 800 block of 5th Avenue SW.

Authorities said the caller stated their home was shot into while they were inside.

As officers were responding, Hickory Police said they received another call that ‘a possible male suspect was walking in the area with a gun.’

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, who reportedly fled as officers were approaching and ‘giving him commands to stop.’

After being chased, Setzer Jr. turned and pulled a handgun from his waistband, police said.

Hickory Police said the officers reacted and fired their weapons, striking Setzer Jr. EMS responded and declared him dead at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave following the results of an investigation from the State Bureau of Investigation.

The Hickory Police Department is conducting an investigation of the shooting into the occupied home. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.