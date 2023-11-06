CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 40 East is shut down due to a multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer in Catawba County, NCDOT announced Monday.

Troopers said a detour was set up near the Conover Rock Barn Road exit and mile marker 133.

The closure is expected to last until 4 p.m. Monday, according to NCDOT.

The Conover Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash, which NCDOT said occurred around 11:38 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.