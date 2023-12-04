HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old pedestrian from Conover died in a traffic crash on Friday, according to Hickory Police.

Authorities said Bobby Gene Helton was walking in the far right lane on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard SE near 3rd Avenue SE heading north before the accident.

Deven Antonio Milton, of Greensboro, driving a 2006 Pontiac G6, was traveling in the same lane and direction. The 45-year-old struck Helton in his vehicle.

Catawba County EMS responded to the scene. Emergency personnel took Helton to Frye Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Hickory Fire also responded to the scene. Police said they would not file charges in the case.