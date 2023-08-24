HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board shined light on a fatal Catawba County plane crash from Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

The pilot, Jeffrey Jay Cooley, 63, of Granite Falls, and passenger, Brian Frank Miller, 49, of Hickory, were killed in the incident. Troopers said they were called around 11:30 a.m. to the crash on Lake Hickory near Selkirk Drive.

According to the report, the flight began at Hickory Regional Airport and flew to the northeast at 1,600 feet. After arriving over Lake Hickory, the airplane turned left to the west and descended over the lake.

It was about that time a witness recorded the airplane perform a ‘touch-and-go landing’ on the water until it disappeared out of the video frame, reports stated. Several other witnesses described the plane as flying “unusually low” and headed south, heading over the water.

Officials said another witness on his boat dock about 100 yards northwest of powerlines spanning the lake reported the aircraft was flying about 100-200 feet above ground level.

Reports said as the plane approached those powerlines, it appeared to take a “sudden” nose-down approach before impacting the middle of the electric transmission lines.

“There was a large “explosion,” and the airplane then “tumble[ed]” into the water,” the report reads.

Witnesses told officials the engine sounded like it was operating, and the airplane looked to be flying normally until it crashed.