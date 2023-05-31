CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A small plane was pulled from Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to sources.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on the lake near Long Island Marina.

Troopers say the single-engine Sea Ray took off from Long Island Airport in eastern Catawba County and was en route to Statesville Airport before experiencing engine failure.

Due to those circumstances, the pilot landed the aircraft as swiftly as possible.

The owner of Long Island Marina says the plane had a ‘hard landing’ in the water, and it is designed to do so. However, the plane began to tank, and the wing was visibly damaged.

According to officials, two people, the pilot, and a passenger, were on board and treated for minor injuries by EMS.

N.C. Highway Patrol secured the scene, and the FAA is conducting an investigation.