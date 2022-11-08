CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a deadly accident in Catawba County Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the accident around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Robinson Road near Shuford Road. Newton resident Jerry Lail, 58, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vale resident Anthoney Stroupe, 19, was also found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

An initial investigation revealed Stroupe lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with Lail. Lail’s vehicle was then struck again by another vehicle. Lail was not restrained by a seatbelt, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said excessive speed on the part of Stroupe is believed to have been a factor in the initial collision. There is no mention of any charges at this time.