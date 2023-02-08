SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a person who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictures from the scene on Mount Pleasant Road showed a car that appeared to have been underwater for some time.

Authorities confirmed the vehicle was associated with a 2008 missing person case involving a female but did not identify the specific person.

A spokesperson with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm with Queen City News if any remains were found inside.

Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a sonar noticed something strange earlier in the week.

Roads were expected to be closed around Mount Pleasant Road and Little Mountain Road from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and traffic was being redirected around Camp Dogwood, officials said.

While officials have not given confirmation, the car license plate and model pulled from the water related to a missing woman on Wednesday aligns with a 2008 cold case involving Tina Martin. Martin and her 1996 Ford Thunderbird