HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a man in Hickory on Monday is wanted, according to the police department.

Octavius Morgan, 30, was identified as the suspect.

Wade Danner Jr., 46, was identified as the man deceased.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. when officers received multiple 911 calls stating a man was shot lying on the porch of a P building at Wimberly Crossing Apartments on the 2800 block of 12th Avenue Southeast.

Police say upon arrival, they found Danner Jr. with multiple gunshot injuries, and paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Witnesses tell authorities Danner Jr. was involved in a verbal altercation with Morgan, leading to Morgan shooting him.

Morgan fled the scene, and investigators obtained a warrant for first-degree murder.