NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is wanted after an armed robbery at a gas station/convenience store in Newton Saturday morning, according to the police department.

The incident happened Aug. 20, 2023, around 3:45 a.m. at Circle H on the 330 block of East 20th Street near North Rankin Avenue.

Police say they were told a man entered the store and demanded money from the clerk as he showed a weapon. That person then left the store on foot, with an ‘undisclosed amount of money,’ and headed west on East 20th Street, reports stated.

The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, between 5’7″ and 5’10”, about 170-180 lbs., and wore a black face mask, hoodie shirt, pants, and tennis shoes.

With any information regarding this situation, please contact investigator Dylan Adkins at dadkins@newtonnc.gov.