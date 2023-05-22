VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 7-year-old girl was accidentally shot in Catawba County Monday, according to the sheriff.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. on the 8900 block of Reepsville Road near Paint Shop Road.

Deputies say the child suffered ‘serious but non-life-threatening injuries.’

Family members told authorities the shooting was not on purpose, and officials are working to confirm that information.

“We have no comment on any pending charges at this time,” said Capt. Aaron Turk.