VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing a slew of drug charges following an undercover operation at a home in Vale, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

An undercover operation was launched following multiple tips that were received from within a community regarding a home on Saxon Lane.

Agents were able to successfully purchase drugs multiple times from the resident of the home, 34-year-old Brandon Harbison. A warrant was later served, Harbison was arrested, and now faces multiple drug-related charges including intent to sell meth. 65 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of meth were also seized, deputies said.

He was held on a $215,000 secured bond at the Iredell County Detention Center and has already appeared in court.