NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after a Tuesday shooting in Catawba County required a victim to be airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte, according to the police department.

Kenneth Potter, 37, was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center after investigators secured warrants for:

Felonious assault with a deadly weapon

Intent to kill or inflict serious injury

Kenneth Lee Potter (Courtesy: Newton Police Department)

The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Hewitt Avenue near North Rankin Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte.

He is in stable condition following surgery for his injuries, police say.