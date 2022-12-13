NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after a Tuesday shooting in Catawba County required a victim to be airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte, according to the police department.
Kenneth Potter, 37, was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center after investigators secured warrants for:
- Felonious assault with a deadly weapon
- Intent to kill or inflict serious injury
The incident happened around 2:00 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Hewitt Avenue near North Rankin Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a 25-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte.
He is in stable condition following surgery for his injuries, police say.