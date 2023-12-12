CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A water outage impacting multiple Catawba County schools prompted early dismissals Tuesday, according to Catawba County Schools.

Bandys High School and Mill Creek Middle School will be dismissed at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, due to an interruption in water service at these schools, CCS said.

Officials said there is “no definitive timeline for repair” at this time.

All home athletic events for Tuesday have been postponed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.