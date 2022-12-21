CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, after deputies seized meth, weed, drug paraphernalia, and cash during a traffic stop in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shoua Vang Her, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with felony possession of marijuana, intent to sell, and two counts of methamphetamine possession, among others.

Shoua Vang Her (Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened along Fairgrove Church Road in Conover when authorities pulled over a vehicle after a registration violation.

Deputies say a K-9 alerted to a controlled substance in the car; after a search, about 4.26 pounds of weed, 1 gram of meth, and $2,000 in cash were found.

“Nice work by our SEG Unit and K-9 Thor,” said Sheriff Brown. “Our K-9 programs are a great asset to our deputies working to keep you safe around our county and in our schools.”

Her secured bond is $100,000, and her first appearance in Catawba County District Court is Thursday, Dec. 22.