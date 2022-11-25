VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was charged Friday for the murder of a four-year-old in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey’s father, was apprehended without incident at a family member’s home in Madison County.

Chelsea Crompton (Courtesy: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities responded to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on Nov. 17 around 2:12 p.m., where they found the Lidey unresponsive.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died days later on Nov. 20.

“Our communities have been shocked by the senseless violence that caused Hazel’s death,” said Sheriff Brown. “We mourn with the Lidey family as they grieve the loss of their child. Justice for Hazel.”

Crompton is being held under no bond and has a first appearance on Monday, Nov. 28, in Catawba County District Court.