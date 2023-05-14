CONOVER (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials say they are investigating a fatal crash on NC-16 near St. Johns Church Road in the outskirts of Conover.

Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday, May 13th, just before 6:30 p.m. when a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driving south on NC-16 crossed over the centerline and hit a 2011 Mitsubishi Galant driving south.

The driver of the Chevrolet was flown by a medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center but later passed away from her injuries, troopers say. She has been identified by officials as 35-year-old Hiddenite resident Elizabeth Bushatz. They say she was not wearing her seatbelt.

Troopers say the driver of the Mitsubishi, 29-year-old Taylorsville resident George Xiong and a passenger of the car were both taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

NC-16 was closed for over an hour during the investigation. Troopers say they suspect excessive speed may have led to the crash.