CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Claremont woman was killed and a motorcyclist has been charged with DWI in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Catawba County, Highway Patrol said.

The deadly accident happened at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, on Kale Road near Hudson Chapel Road.

Troopers said a 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Kale Road, crossed the centerline, and sideswiped a southbound 2011 Honda CR-V.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected in the crash.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson, identified as Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba, received minor injuries and was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

His passenger, Jacquelin Danielle York, 36, of Claremont, was critically injured and taken to CVMC before being transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, where she died from her injuries, Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Honda, Patricia Griffin, 67, of Statesville, and a 67-year-old passenger were not injured.

Highway Patrol said Kale Road was closed for about three hours during the on-scene investigation. Alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing circumstance in the crash.

Troopers have charged Travis with driving while impaired. Additional charges are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office.