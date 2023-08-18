LONG VIEW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Long View Police say they’re looking for a 30-year-old woman in a felony child abuse case.

On Thursday, Long View Police obtained an arrest warrant for Milisa Loraine Robinson.

Hickory Police went to a Hilltop Apartments call about a child experiencing respiratory difficulties on July 18 around noon. When Long View Fire Department and Catawba County Emergency Medical Services arrived, they found an unresponsive juvenile.

After life-saving measures at the scene, a helicopter took the juvenile to another medical center. Emergency personnel requested law enforcement due to suspicious circumstances.

Also, Catawba County Child Protective Services took custody of two other children under Robinson’s care at the time of the incident.

The Long View Police Department requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation and immediately started a criminal investigation. During the investigation, authorities gathered information and evidence revealing Robinson’s role in the juvenile’s life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information concerning Robinson’s whereabouts should call 828-327-2343.