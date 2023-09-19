CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A draft of the budget bill making its way around the General Assembly could bring changes to the mobile sports betting legislation that passed earlier this year.

The 611-page draft includes stripping the limit of sports betting licenses in North Carolina, but also ties any sports betting business to work with a professional sports team, or an organization like NASCAR or the PGA, via an agreement.

Analyst Steve Bittenbender with BetCarolina.com and the Gambling.com Group said the changes, while unexpected, are not too different from what is currently law in other states.

He noted, however, the proposed changes are different from what was passed.

“They’re substantial, I think,” said Bittenbender. “In the end, I don’t think it’ll lead to a whole lot of changes. It won’t deter FanDuel [or] DraftKings. They’ll all come to North Carolina.”

Bittenbender still noted a likely delay in starting sports wagering if the bill passes.

The draft is part of a larger discussion and debate on getting a budget passed by North Carolina lawmakers. House Speaker Tim Moore noted that he hopes the bill will pass, along with another bill for Medicaid expansion and more casinos in the state.