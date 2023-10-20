CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a longtime landmark for UNC students and locals is looking for help in keeping the bar open for another half-century.

Chris Carini, the owner of Linda’s Bar & Grill on East Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill, has started a GoFundMe to help keep his business afloat. He is asking for $135,000 and has so far raised more than $10,000.

Carini, also known as “Chef” to to Linda’s patrons, said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt Linda’s. In addition, he said he will have to spend more time caring for a terminally ill parent.

“‘I’m asking for help from all the people far and wide who love Linda’s to help me keep it around for another 47 years,” Carini said in the fundraiser post.

Money raised will go towardkeeping his “people paid, the lights on, machines fixed, and the building up to code” among other infrastructure improvements.

Among some of the upcoming additions include breakfast starting next week, the ability to use ApplePay, and an additional trivia night. And that’s only the beginning, he said in the post.

In June, Linda’s was named as “25 Best Things To Do in Chapel Hill” by VacationIdea Dream Vacation Magazine.

“Linda’s Bar is a casual eatery that serves a menu of classic all-American fare, signature cocktails, draft and craft beers, and boutique wines. Subtly lit, cozy interiors are warm and welcoming, and the menu features delicious dishes such as Philly cheesesteak, Cuban sliders, gourmet burgers, garden fresh salads, and various sides,” the magazine stated.