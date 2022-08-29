CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents.

An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force.

Erin Bean, a public information officer for North Carolina ALE, said during a statewide enforcement effort, ALE special agents believed Alexander Sumner, 20, illegally purchased malt beverages from the Tar Heel Station convenience store.

Bean said agents identified themselves and asked to see Sumner’s identification. Bean said Sumner, of New York, pulled away from agents multiple times.

“Due to Sumner’s continued resistance, the agents notified Sumner he was under arrest and placed him on the ground in order to apply handcuffs,” Bean said. “Sumner did not report any injuries, and the agents did not observe any injuries to Sumner.”

Chapel Hill police said they were not involved with the incident, and were called to the scene by bystanders and arrived as the encounter was ending. The chief said they have no supervisory role over North Carolina ALE.

Bean said Sumner was charged with resist, delay and obstruct a law enforcement officer, possession of a fraudulent identification, purchase of alcoholic beverages with a fraudulent identification, and underage possession of malt beverages.

“This use of force, as with all uses of force, will be documented and reviewed by both supervision and a use of force review board,” Bean said.

Bean also said the incident in Chapel Hill was part of a statewide crackdown Thursday night and Friday morning with more than 180 arrests in North Carolina.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue issued the following statement Friday as part of his response to the questions that he received regarding the incident.

“I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a CHPD operation. Our officers were called to the scene by passers by, arrived as the encounter was ending, and cleared the scene shortly thereafter. We have no supervisory role over ALE agents nor can we influence their operations. If you have specific questions about the encounter, please contact ALE Public Information Officer Erin Bean erin.bean@ncdps.gov We are aware of an incident on Franklin Street last night involving a UNC student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. We have received numerous complaints today about the incident.



While I cannot speak to the details of the encounter because I do not have them, I want to make clear that the energy and commitment we have dedicated to building trust with everyone in our community is of paramount importance to us. I have heard from many in our community today, including many UNC students, who have questions about the incident and who report that their trust in law enforcement, already strained by the many high-profile national events of the last few years, has further been damaged after learning of this incident. To those students, I say thank you for your questions. We believe that building and maintaining trust with everyone we serve is fundamental to a safe community for all. Any incident that damages that trust is of concern to me and the members of the Chapel Hill Police Department.”

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue