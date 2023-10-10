CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte will play host to the 60th induction class for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame next year, organizers announced on Tuesday.

“Charlotte is such a dynamic sports city and will be a wonderful backdrop to highlight the storied careers and incredible accomplishments of the inductees,” Tom Murray, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority said. “We’re honored to welcome the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame to the Queen City for its 60th Induction Celebration.”

The event will be held May 10th at the Charlotte Convention Center where inductees are expected to be in attendance, organizers said.

While the list of nominees is not being released, organizers said that those selected should be revealed before mid-December. A final list of 40 names will be considered and seven are inducted each year.

Rick Barnes, Deb Antonelli, Curtis Strange, and Jerry Stackhouse were part of last year’s class.

The Hall of Fame was launched in 1963 and the Hall of Fame was founded in the Queen City. There are 400 members.

“What better way to circulate throughout our state than by bringing the Induction Celebration back to the city where it all started,” former FBS referee and President of the NCSHOF Board

of Directors Dr. Jerry Mcgee said.

“Sports transcends all socioeconomic and political boundaries,” HOF Executive Director Trip Durham said. “Sports touches our lives and the lives of our families and friends in ways that are unique to each individual but binding as it is the one constant that brings us all together.”

Tickets and voting details can be found here.