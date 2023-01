RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One lucky North Carolinian won $1 million during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Officials said the winning ticket was purchased from The I market on Barber Boulevard in Waynesville.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball jackpot grew to $325 million for Saturday’s drawing.