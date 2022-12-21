LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a child died and three other family members were critically injured in a fire in Linden early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:55 a.m., fire officials said they were called to fire at a mobile home in the 8000 block of Carlspond Road.

Ann Roll said it was her six-year-old niece who died because of the fire. The six-year-old’s mother rushed next door to Roll’s house, carrying her four-year-old son.

“I jerked the door open, and she was screaming help me save my babies. Save my babies. Her hair was burned, her face was burned,” Roll said.

Two other children including the six-year-old were still inside the mobile home asleep. Roll said she and the mother ran back to the fiery mobile home and tried to save both children.

“She found the baby, but the smoke was so much for her, she said just take the baby. Just take the baby. I leaned into the window, grabbed her, grabbed the baby, and pulled them out,” Roll said.

But they were not able to get past the flames to pull the six-year-old out.

“The fire was traveling. you could see it from the top of the doorway. We fought so hard for all of them,” Roll said.

The mother and her two other children remain in the hospital in critical condition. There are no signs of foul play and investigators are looking into a Christmas tree as the possible cause.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.