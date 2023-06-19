ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville has canceled its second day of the Juneteenth Festival.

The Martin Luther King Association of Asheville and Buncombe County planners of this year’s Juneteenth Celebration shared that the event was canceled due to a shooting that happened Saturday evening at the conclusion of the event.

