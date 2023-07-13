MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — A civilian pilot was forced to eject from his plane after takeoff from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident happened at 2 p.m. A Douglas A-4 Skyhawk experienced an emergency on takeoff. The pilot, only identified as a civilian who is employed by Draken International, ejected from the aircraft.

He was airlifted to a hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

Officials said in a statement Wednesday evening, “MCAS Cherry Point emergency response units and personnel responded to the scene. The cause of the mishap is under investigation. The Draken aircraft was operating from MCAS Cherry Point in support of a scheduled training event.”