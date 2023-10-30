CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested after being found with nearly $400,000 in drugs, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
On Oct. 28, deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 74 at the intersection of Shelby Road in Kings Mountain.
During the stop, deputies found about 48.05 pounds of methamphetamine and 4.75 pounds of heroin, officials said.
Thirty-five-year-old Nicholas Noe Torres of Fresno, California, and 41-year-old Javier Rivera Romero of Lake City, South Carolina, were arrested and taken to the Cleveland County Detention.
Both were placed under a $250,000 secured bond and charged with:
- 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- 2 counts of trafficking heroin
Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman provided the following statement:
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to make drug investigations a high priority. Statistics have shown for years that drug use leads to other crimes, in particular breaking and entering and larcenies, where users must steal to fund their habit. The violence associated with drug dealing is also a huge concern of mine, and those dealers who possess guns during drug transactions will be a very high priority.Sheriff Alan Norman