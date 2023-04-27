BLACKSBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people have died in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday on Interstate 85 South just over the South Carolina state line, Cleveland County Emergency Services says.

According to EMS, there were eight vehicles involved, and one confirmed pin was extricated and transported. It occurred at Mile Marker 106, where the road is completely blocked; traffic was backed up to Exit 4 in North Carolina as of 5:25 p.m.

Numerous accidents have occurred across the Charlotte area Thursday as heavy rain continues to fall.