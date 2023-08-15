SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over 400 charges were filed against Nissan of Shelby employees Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The dealership is located on the 600 block of South Post Road near East Dixon Boulevard.

After a months-long investigation, officials said charges were dished in relation to “the process used by individuals or dealers to rebuild salvage vehicles and the documents used to transfer of titles of those vehicles.”

The following charges were filed:

Sam Kazran 110 counts of Failure to Inspect Vehicle Prior to Being Offered

for Sale

Whitney Horton Six counts of Failure to Deliver Title 13 Counts of Failure to Disclose Damage

Crystal Brooks One Count of Failure to Deliver Title Five Counts of Failure to Disclose Damage

Casey Ramsey 38 counts of Failure to Deliver Title 38 Counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers Four counts Failure to Disclose Damage One count of Making False Statement about Date of Sale

Mitchell Hilton 21 Counts of Failure to Deliver Title Four counts of Failure to Disclose Damage 20 counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers

Katie Horn Five counts of Failure to Deliver Title One count of Failure to Disclose Damage Five counts of Improper use of Temporary Markers

Kristina Hyman 25 counts of Failure to Deliver Title One count of Failure to Disclose Damage 24 counts of Improper Use of Markers

Angie Davis One count of Failure to Deliver Title Four counts of Failure to disclose Damage

Amy Howell One count of Failure to Deliver Title One count of Failure to Disclose Damage

Chris Dean 24 counts of Failure to Deliver Title Three counts of Failure to disclose damage to a vehicle 22 counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers

Sterling McMillian Seven counts of Failure to Deliver Title Eight counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers

Randy Massey Eight counts of Fail to Deliver Title Eight counts of Improper Use of Temporary Markers



NCDOT advised all the people charged were employees.