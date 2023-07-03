CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are more than 600 households without power in southern Cleveland County Monday, according to Duke Energy.

The outages have stemmed from the severe storms that came through the area, Cleveland County Emergency Services said. The areas affected include South Post Road, Lavender Road, South Lafayette Street and Pryor Street.

Duke Energy says that repairs and damage assessment is underway, with no estimated time of restoration reported.