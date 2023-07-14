CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County Sheriff’s captain who was attacked from behind during a suspicious vehicle stop earlier this week calls his attacker “a coward.”

Reward offered for suspect accused of ‘viciously’ attacking Captain

Capt. Jody Seagle remembers some distinctive tattoos on the guy. Keep in mind, there’s still a manhunt underway for the captain’s attacker and there’s a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Seagle is back at work Friday for the first time since Monday morning when he pulled over to investigate a suspicious vehicle on his way to work in the northern part of Cleveland County.

He says just as soon as he got out of his car he was attacked from behind, hit with a rebar rod in his tricept, and then in the back of his head. He says his car door caught him and helped him remain standing and fighting.

He tried to grab his attacker, they got into a scuffle and eventually, the suspect got back in his car.

Seagle says he thought the guy was going to run him over so he fired some shots at the car, but the attacker drove away.

“I think his intent was to kill me and hit me in the head,” Seagle described. “Hitting someone in the head with a piece of rebar, you’re not trying to pat them on the back, you’re trying to take that person out and I revert back to my training, I feel like once that didn’t work for him, he was in panic mode because he was going to have to fight.”

Seagle says the suspect is a white male, probably in his 30s with a Punisher-style skull tattoo on his neck and multiple tattoos on both arms.

Seagle believes his attacker knew he was a law enforcement officer, but does not think he targeted him because of that.

The vehicle the sheriff’s office believes the suspect is driving. (Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office released a photo Friday of the vehicle they believe the suspect is driving. It is believed to be an older brown or tan-colored sedan.