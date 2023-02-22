BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over a month ago, Shelby Crump got a phone call no family member would want to make, much less receive.

“We had brownies in the oven, and my mom called, and she said, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing, but get your kids in the car right now and head toward Boiling Springs,'” Shelby Crump said.

Crump soon learned that her grandmother, Dorothy Hyde, had been hit by a car near Main Street and Woodland Avenue on Jan. 20 around 6:30 p.m.

“And while we’re on our way there, we see the ambulance pass us going back towards the hospital. They had a priest come in there with us and a nurse, just for emotional support. And she only lived about 45 minutes after the accident happened,” Crump said.

Crump says her grandparents ate right here at the Bulldog Quik Snak every Friday — she would drive in, drop off her disabled husband, drive across the street, and then walk back over. Police say she was three feet from her car when she was fatally struck and left there. Now a memorial is there in her memory. No one has come forward with information about the car’s driver.

“There were no brake marks in the road.. absolutely nothing; they just hit her and took off,” she said.

Hyde will never get to hear the hum of her grandchild’s motorized car — or watch them play in the front yard.

“She was 74 years old, but she was very active. She would go play in the playhouse with them. She would sit out here and watch them play. She was probably the nicest person that you would ever meet. She did everything for everyone,” she said.

She’s urging anyone with information to contact the Boilings Springs Police department at 704-434-9691. Authorities are looking for a 2002 or 2003 Acura TL (possibly a 4-door car).

“It looks a lot like a Honda, but it is not a Honda. The way we know that is. Whenever they hit my grandma, they busted their headlight, and we found their headlight in the road, and it has a part number on it,” she said.

Crump is hoping someone will speak up.

“Even if it’s not the person that did it. Normal people don’t do something to this extent and then not tell anybody. So hopefully, someone will have told their friend, who will tell another friend, and someone will have a conscience,” Crump said. “So we need the public to be on the lookout for an Acura. And if you see one right down the tag number, the place that it’s seen at, just call the police and let them know so they can look into it.”