BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought following a deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County, Boiling Springs Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Friday evening around 6 p.m. at an intersection on North Main Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

A pedestrian was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where they were pronounced dead. Boiling Springs Police confirmed with Queen City News that the victim was an elderly woman from the area.

There is no information regarding the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information should call 704-434-9691.