CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A cement truck crashed on U.S. 74 WB near Oak Grove Road Monday morning, causing delays and traffic headaches.

Cleveland County Emergency Services Director Perry Davis said the driver refused transport, and no other vehicle was involved.

Davis said N.C. DOT is working to clear the debris, and the road should return to normal before 2:30 p.m.