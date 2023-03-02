SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies located a man named Wilson Wilson Wilson who had unauthorized access to a property earlier this week.

Yes, the agency confirmed the man’s name. For real.

Authorities say Wilson Wilson Wilson had methamphetamine on the property. Initially, the man resisted arrest, but deputies took Wilson into custody.

If you would like to request an extra patrol at your property due to suspicious activity or suspected drug users hanging around, please call 704-484-4888.