Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Washington Elementary School in Shelby was locked down Thursday after a “major disturbance” involving deputies happened nearby, according to Cleveland County Schools.

Officials said the elementary school was locked down as a precaution until the law enforcement activity was resolved.

“Our wonderful Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and has been on and around campus to provide an extra layer of support as they worked through the issue,” the school district said. “We could not be more thankful for our Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer.”

School officials said all students were safe.