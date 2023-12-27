LAWNDALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Christmas Day fire, according to the Cleveland County fire marshal.

Fallston, Waco, and North Brook fire departments responded to a fire in the 100 block of Cap Wright Road Tuesday night around 9:46 p.m.

Fallston fire officials arrived to find heavy fire conditions and confirmed one male subject was still inside the home. Firefighters located the victim and made efforts to remove the male subject from the home during the fire.

Firefighters, along with Cleveland County EMS, attempted CPR, but rescue attempts failed as the elderly male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said another male was in the home at the time of the fire. The man stated that both residents were asleep when the fire started. The individual said smoke detectors woke him, and he attempted to rescue the other man, but the smoke overcame him. He decided to exit the home.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

First responders said the man suffered minor smoke inhalation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire remains under investigation, however, officials do not suspect foul play.