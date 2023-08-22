A Cleveland County Sheriff deputy arrested a man Monday night in a wild confrontation that involved help from a family member.

GROVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cleveland County Sheriff deputy arrested a man Monday night in a wild confrontation that involved help from a family member.

The call came in just before midnight about the need to locate a suspicious person involved in a reported assault on Cleveland Ave at Mallard Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Initial reports indicated a person had been shot. While en route to the scene, a deputy came in contact with Brandon Rashay Roseboro, who matched the suspect’s description in the assault.

Roseboro reportedly resisted the Cleveland County deputy and assaulted him numerous times with his hands during the encounter, the sheriff’s office said.

A bystander related to Roseboro stopped and helped the deputy handcuff him, the sheriff’s office explained. The victim in the original reported assault sustained numerous injuries and is in critical condition, they said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide the victim and deputy’s names.

Roseboro is facing two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, assault inflicting serious bodily harm, and assault on EMS personnel.