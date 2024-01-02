CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter was injured after several agencies responded to an overnight blaze at a Kings Mountain truck stop Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the truck stop after midnight at the struck stop on Dixon School Road.

The firefighter who was injured was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Kings Mountain fire officials confirmed. The injury was a foot injury, officials later confirmed with Queen City News.

Queen City News is on scene and officials have not yet released any information about the cause of the fire.