POLKVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County man is planning a vacation after nailing a $600,000 spin Tuesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event.
Johnnie Bostic, a 75-year-old housekeeper from Polkville, is about to take a sweet cruise.
“I just always felt like I would win one day,” Bostic said.
When Bostic stepped up to spin, and the crowd watched in anticipation, the wheel finally stopped at $600,000. After taxes, he took home $426,060.
“I’m just happy to know my funds will be secured from now on,” he said.
He’s planning on using the win to renovate his home and take a cruise to the Bahamas.
“I never thought the time would come where I could actually go,” Bostic said. “I feel like I deserve it after 75 years.”
Bostic retired in 2007 after working 41 years as a manager at PPG Industries. He eventually returned as a housekeeper at Gardner-Webb University due to his ‘passion to work.’