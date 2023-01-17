Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies say a husband and wife died in a double shooting on Sunday at their home.

CASAR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies say a husband and wife died in a double shooting on Sunday at their home.

Authorities got a domestic situation call from 6558 Casar Road Sunday at 11:27 p.m. David Owens called to report he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens. The man called another family member, Jordan Stephens, who lived next door to the residence.

Stephens arrived before deputies and worked to get David Stephens out of the house for the night.

As David Owens left the house, Clarice Owens got a shotgun and shot David Owens, who fell in the yard. Clarice Owens turned the shotgun toward Stephens, and the man pulled a handgun, fearing for his life.

Stephens shot Clarice Owens, and she fell into the yard.

Deputies and EMS arrived on the scene shortly after the shootings and attempted lifesaving measures. However, both Owens succumbed to their injuries.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene to process the scene for evidence and conduct interviews. The investigation is still ongoing and will be screened with the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.