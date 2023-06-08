N.C. DOT says I-85 wreck in Kings Mountain has closed southbound lanes this morning.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate-85 has reopened near the North Carolina/South Carolina border following a serious crash, NCDOT announced.

Officials said the interstate officially opened before 9:50 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

A vehicle crash had closed two lanes near Exit 4 (N.C. 216) in Cleveland County. Officials said they got word of the wreck just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

No word on injuries at this time.

Detour: Drivers were asked to take Exit 4 (U.S. 29 South). Follow U.S. 29 South to NC 216. Turn left onto NC 216 South. Follow NC 216 South to re-access I-85.